Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pacwest Bancorp:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $263.0 MILLION VERSUS $248.3 MILLION

* - ‍EXPECTS CURRENT $150 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 OF 2018​

* - ‍ANTICIPATES ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN 2018​