Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pacwest Bancorp:

* PACWEST BANCORP SAYS ON FEB 14, 2018, BOARD AMENDED ITS EXISTING STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* PACWEST BANCORP - BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $350 MILLION EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 15, 2018, EXTENDED PROGRAM MATURITY TO FEB 28, 2019 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2Hk6pRz) Further company coverage: