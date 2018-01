Jan 10 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc:

* PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC - ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAN TAYLOR AS CEO OF EUROPE AND BARNI EVANS AS CEO OF SPORTSBET, GROUP'S OPERATIONS IN AUSTRALIA​