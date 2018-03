March 5 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc:

* ‍ALEX GERSH HAS ADVISED BOARD THAT HE INTENDS TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AFTER SIX YEARS WITH GROUP ONCE A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED.​

* ‍APPOINTED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST WITH PROCESS OF APPOINTING A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO​