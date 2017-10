Sept 21 (Reuters) - Padenga Holdings Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS TO JUNE 30 AT $2.9 MILLION VERSUS $6.1 MILLION

* PRETAX PROFIT FOR SIX MONTHS TO JUNE 30 AT $4.3 MILLION VERSUS $2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATE SKIN SALES FOR 2017 TO BE ON TARGET AT 46,000 SKINS AND EXPECT REVENUE TO BE AT LEAST THE SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)