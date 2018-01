Jan 10 (Reuters) - PagSeguro Digital Ltd:

* PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF F 92.1 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN US$17.50 AND US$20.50 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD SAYS IN THE IPO, COMPANY OFFERING 43.3 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES AND SELLING SHAREHOLDER OFFERING 48.8 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES Source text: [bit.ly/2CZMKqC]