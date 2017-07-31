FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 31, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain Therapeutics announces FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍company's phase I study with PTI-125 will be funded by a $1.7 million grant from NIH​

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125, a novel drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease​

* Pain Therapeutics- ‍clinical testing with PTI-125 will begin shortly, with funding provided by a $1.7 million research grant from National Institutes of Health​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.