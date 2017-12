Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE REGULATORY MEETING FOR REMOXY™

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - FOLLOWING A CONCLUSION OF ITS MEETING FDA, CO INTENDS TO RESUBMIT REMOXY NDA IN Q1 2018 WITH PRIORITY (SIX-MONTH) REVIEW