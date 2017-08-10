BRIEF-Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd-
* Painted Pony announces strategic financing, executive appointment, record production volumes, and second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Entered into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Magnetar capital agreed to invest c$200 million in co, consisting of c$150 million of notes and c$50 million of debentures
* Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.13/share