BRIEF-Painted Pony Q4 ‍Daily Production Volumes Averaged About 315 Mmcfe/D​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd:

* PAINTED PONY ANNOUNCES Q4 PRODUCTION, OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES

* ‍DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUMES FOR Q4 OF 2017 AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 315 MMCFE/D​

* PAINTED PONY ENERGY - ‍PRODUCTION VOLUMES DURING Q4 IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY 48 MMCFE/D (8,000 BOE/D) OF VOLUNTARY PRICING-RELATED PRODUCTION SHUT-INS​

* ‍Q1 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 360 MMCFE/D (60,000 BOE/D) AND 370 MMCFE/D (62,000 BOE/D)​

* SAYS DEREK AYLESWORTH, CFO HAS ADVISED CORPORATION THAT HE WILL RESIGN, EFFECTIVE MARCH 7, 2018,

* ‍LIQUIDS VOLUMES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 9% AND DELIVER BETWEEN 5,200 BBLS/D AND 5,500 BBLS/D​

* SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 7, 2018, STUART JAGGARD, VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE, WILL BE APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

* PAINTED PONY- 2018 ANNUAL AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: