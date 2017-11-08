FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Painted Pony quarterly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 11:40 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Painted Pony quarterly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd:

* Painted pony announces record current production, further gas market diversification, increased credit facilities, and third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Painted pony energy ltd qtrly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share​

* Says ‍current production of approximately 360 MMCFE/D (60,000 BOE/D)​

* Says ‍Painted Pony has secured commitments to increase corporation’s syndicated credit facilities to $450 million from $400 million​

* Says Co chose to shut in about 130 MMCFE/D (22,000 BOE/D) in Oct, but began ramping up production in late Oct with higher prices​

* Says continues to expect annual production volumes for 2017 to average between 261 MMCFE/D and 276 MMCFE/D ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.