Aug 7 (Reuters) - PAION AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PAION ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS WITH REMIMAZOLAM BY ITS PARTNER R-PHARM IN RUSSIA

* ‍R-PHARM HAS STARTED A PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA​

* ‍REMIMAZOLAM ADMINISTERED TO FIRST PATIENT IN AUGUST 2017​