BRIEF-Palatin Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.07

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:
* Palatin Technologies reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on September 25, 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* For quarter ended June 30, 2017, Palatin recognized $33.9 million vs no revenues recorded in quarter or year ended June 30, 2016.
* Total operating expenses for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $19.6 million compared to $12.7 million for comparable quarter of 2016
* Believes capital resources, proceeds from September 2017 license agreement with Fosun Pharma enough to fund planned operations till 2018
* Working with AMAG to complete tasks, activities necessary to file NDA for bremelanotide with FDA by early 2018