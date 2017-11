BRIEF-Palatin Technologies says Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc-

* Palatin technologies, Inc. Reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on November 13, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Palatin Technologies Inc qtrly ‍ license and contract revenue $26.9 million

* Palatin Technologies Inc - ‍believes existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund co’s planned operations through at least 2018 calendar year​

* Palatin Technologies Inc - ‍there were no revenues recorded in quarter ended September 30, 2016​