FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Palm Hills gets NUCA approval for integrated residential community in West Cairo
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Palm Hills gets NUCA approval for integrated residential community in West Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company Sae :

* Receives New Urban Communities Authority's (NUCA) approval on co-development of integrated residential community spanning 12.6 million sqm in West Cairo

* Co to be responsible for financing, construction, development, internal infrastructure, marketing and sales activities

* NUCA will be contributing land bank in addition to all external associated infrastructure to boundaries of land

* Project is planned for launch during 2018

* NUCA to recieve cash revenue share of 26 percent, in-kind payment of up to 371k sqm of residential built up area (BUA), 50k sqm of commercial BUA Source: (bit.ly/2tB6EzY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.