Dec 29 (Reuters) - Qumu Corp:

* PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 9.9 PCT STAKE IN QUMU CORP AS OF DEC 19 - SEC FILING

* PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT LP SAYS ACQUIRED SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF QUMU CORP FOR “INVESTMENT PURPOSES”

* PALOGIC VALUE-HAVE, MAY IN FUTURE, ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH QUMU'S MANAGEMENT,BOARD,AND/OR SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, POTENTIAL DEALS, OTHER