Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pan Orient Energy Corp-

* 2017 third quarter financial & operating results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.03

* Pan Orient Energy Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.03​

* Pan Orient Energy Corp - average oil sales of 262 BOPD during Q3 of 2017 versus 274 BOPD in Q2 2017 ​

* Pan Orient Energy Corp- ‍average realized sales price per barrel decreased 4% from $62.78 in Q2 to $60.44 in Q3 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: