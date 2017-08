BRIEF-Panalpina H1 group gross profit down 9 pct at CHF 673.1 million

July 20 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG

* GROUP GROSS PROFIT DECREASED 9% TO CHF 673.1 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (HY 2016: CHF 736.3 MILLION)

* H1 ‍PANALPINA INCREASED ITS REPORTED EBIT FROM 34.7 MILLION (ADJUSTED HALF-YEAR 2016: CHF 60.8 MILLION) TO CHF 42.0 MILLION​

* H1 REPORTED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT INCREASED FROM CHF 21.8 MILLION (ADJUSTED HY 2016: CHF 47.9) TO CHF 29.9 MILLION

* H1 NET FORWARDING REVENUE CHF 2,632.1 MILLION VERSUS CHF 2,596.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)