Sept 29 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG

* ‍PANALPINA EXPANDS PERISHABLES NETWORK INTO GERMANY​

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH COOL CHAIN GROUP, GERMANY (CCG), TAKING OVER BUSINESS AND A TEAM​

‍COMPANIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL​