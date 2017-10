Oct 25 (Reuters) - PANAMAX AG:

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER HANDGO (CHINA) HOLDING CO LIMITED BUYS SHARES FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER, YI LEI‍​

* ‍HANDGO (CHINA) HOLDING CO LIMITED NOW HOLDS 75 PERCENT IN PANAMAX AG, YI LEI HOLDS MORE THAN 4 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)