Jan 10 (Reuters) - Panasialum Holdings Co Ltd:

* PANASIALUM HOLDINGS CO - DIRECTORS DISAGREE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING DEPARTMENT‘S DECISION TO CANCEL COMPANY‘S LISTING

* PANASIALUM HOLDINGS CO LTD - COMPANY HAS SUBMITTED A REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF LISTING DEPARTMENT'S DECISION