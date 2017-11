Nov 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ANDERS FRIIS COLDING SAID ON A CONFERENCE CALL:

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES IN CHINA HAVE “NORMALIZED” FROM STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

* WE NEED TO BE A “BIT MORE PROMOTIONAL” ON THE U.S. MARKET THAN WE HAVE BEEN FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)