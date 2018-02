BRIEF-Pandora cut jobs, expects $45 mln savings

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* PANDORA REDESIGNS ORGANIZATION TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND ACCELERATE GROWTH

* PANDORA MEDIA-COMBINATION OF ELIMINATED ROLES, OTHER COST-SAVING MEASURES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF ABOUT $45 MILLION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* PANDORA MEDIA - ‍EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES, EXCLUDING. SUBSCRIPTION COMMISSIONS, TO REPRESENT LOWER PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE IN FY 2018 THAN 2017​

* PANDORA MEDIA INC - ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO EXPAND ITS PRESENCE AND WORKFORCE IN ATLANTA​

* PANDORA MEDIA - ‍SAVINGS FROM COST-SAVING MEASURES WILL BE REINVESTED IN AD-TECH, NON-MUSIC CONTENT, DEVICE INTEGRATION,MARKETING TECHNOLOGY​