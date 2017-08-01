BRIEF-Pandora Media plans to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand‍​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc
* On June 27, 2017, announced plan to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand - SEC filing
* Discontinuation of business in Australia and New Zealand led to reduction of headcount of approximately 50 employees
* Dissolution of Australia and New Zealand business operations expected to be completed in the three months ended September 30
* Do not expect restructuring charges from Australia and New Zealand to have a material impact on financial statements