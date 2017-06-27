BRIEF-Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down

June 27 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora Media Inc - board initiates CEO search following Tim Westergren decision to step down; CFO Naveen Chopra named interim CEO

* Pandora Media Inc - Pandora also announced that President Mike Herring and CMO Nick Bartle are departing company

* Pandora Media Inc - Jason Hirschhorn is chief executive officer of Redef Group, a digital content curation company that he founded in 2013