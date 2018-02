BRIEF-Pandora Reports Q4 Revenue Rose 7 Pct To $395.3 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* PANDORA REPORTS Q4 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $395.3 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.21

* PANDORA PLUS AND PANDORA PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS WERE 5.48 MILLION AT END OF Q4

* ANNOUNCED PLANS TO REINVEST $45 MILLION OF EXPECTED ANNUALIZED COST-SAVINGS TOWARD KEY GROWTH INITIATIVE

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.21

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION ARPU $6.08 VERSUS $4.73 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION LPU $4.41 VERSUS $3.12 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* PANDORA - COMBINATION OF ELIMINATED ROLES, OTHER MEASURES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN COMBINED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF ABOUT $45 MILLION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $376.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S