BRIEF-Pandox Acquires Hotel Portfolio In The UK And Ireland

Dec 13 (Reuters) - PANDOX AB:

* (PUBL) ACQUIRES HOTEL PORTFOLIO IN THE UK AND IRELAND WITH FATTAL HOTELS GROUP AS OPERATING PARTNER

* ‍TOTAL ACQUISITION PRICE AMOUNTS TO MGBP 800 ON A DEBT FREE BASIS,​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS MADE WITH FATTAL HOTELS GROUP (“LEONARDO”) AS OPERATING PARTNER​

* - ‍ACQUISITION IS FULLY FINANCED BY A NEW BANK LOAN, EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES AND A LOAN FROM LEONARDO OF MGBP 120

* ‍WHOLE CASH EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY MSEK 200 DURING 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)