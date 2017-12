Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pandox Ab:

* (PUBL) SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENTS FOR HOTEL BLOOM! AND HOTEL BERLAYMONT IN BRUSSELS WITH NH HOTEL GROUP

* ‍SIGNED TWENTY-YEAR REVENUE-BASED LEASE AGREEMENTS WITH GUARANTEED MINIMUM RENT WITH NH HOTEL GROUP​

* ‍LEASE AGREEMENTS WILL TAKE EFFECT ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)