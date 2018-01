Jan 3 (Reuters) - Panion Animal Health Ab:

* ‍MAY REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AND PROPOSE A DETAILED PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT FOR DISCUSSION WITH AUTHORITIES

* PANION‘S EPILEPSY PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR GENE THERAPY IN THE DOG: FDA HAS ESTABLISHED AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW ANIMAL DRUG (INAD) FILE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)