a month ago
BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson
July 7, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc:

* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co

* Johnson will continue to receive his normal salary and benefits up to departure date

* Under terms of his service agreement, after a change of control, Johnson would be entitled to twelve months' notice

* Remuneration committee have decided that Johnson will also receive a discretionary termination payment of 122,700 stg in recognition of his stewardship during past six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

