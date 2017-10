Oct 12 (Reuters) - PANTAFLIX AG:

* RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 1.16 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 1.27 MILLION BY ISSUING UP TO 115,500 NEW SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)