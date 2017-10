Aug 3 (Reuters) - PANTALEON ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PANTALEON ENTERTAINMENT AG: MAJOR SHAREHOLDER INTENDS TO WIDEN SHAREHOLDER BASE WITH RENOWNED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* ‍BLACKMARS CAPITAL GMBH TO PLACE STAKE OF COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL OF UP TO 7% WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍PLACEMENT IS INTENDED TO INCREASE FREE FLOAT​