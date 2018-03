March 1 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc:

* PAPA JOHN’S ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC - ENTERED INTO A $100 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT

* PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL - TO ACQUIRE SHARES UNDER ASR AGREEMENT AS PART OF ITS $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED