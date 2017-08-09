BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy’S Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $29.1 million versus $29.9 million
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.3 percent
* Q2 loss per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline in mid-to-low single digits
* Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 domestic franchise new store openings of around 40 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: