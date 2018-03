BRIEF-Paperworks Announces Finalization Of Deleveraging And Recapitalization Transaction

March 1 (Reuters) - Paperworks Industries Inc:

* PAPERWORKS INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF DELEVERAGING AND RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

* PAPERWORKS INDUSTRIES INC - ‍RECAPITALIZATION SUPPORTED BY 98.7% OF NOTEHOLDERS AND REDUCED DEBT BY 70%​

* PAPERWORKS INDUSTRIES INC - CO’S NEW CAPITAL STRUCTURE CONSISTS OF A $114 MILLION TERM-LOAN DUE IN FEBRUARY 2023, INCLUSIVE OF $70 MILLION OF NEW CAPITAL​

* PAPERWORKS INDUSTRIES INC - PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING REDUCED COMPANY'S FUNDED INDEBTEDNESS BY APPROXIMATELY $280 MILLION