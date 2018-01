Jan 23 (Reuters) - PAPOUTSANIS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL OF CONSUMER GOODS SA:

* SAYS 2017 SALES EUR 20.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS EXPORTS IN 2017 AMOUNTED TO 8.1 MILLION EUROS, ACCOUNTING FOR 39 PERCENT OF TOTAL TURNOVER

* SAYS IN YEARS 2017 - 2018, THE COMPANY'S INVESTMENTS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 3.7 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2DxHdsl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)