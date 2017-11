Nov 14 (Reuters) - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

* ‍Successfully completes Phase 2A clinical trial in bone marrow lesions

* Phase 2A clinical trial in bone marrow lesions (bone bruising) met its primary endpoint of safety & tolerability​

* ‍Secondary endpoint was met and showed a statistically significant reduction in bone marrow lesion volume​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: