Feb 13 (Reuters) - PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (Publ):

* PARADOX INTERACTIVE TO STRENGTHEN TEAM WITH NEW CEO

* FREDRIK WESTER ASSUMES FULL-TIME ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* WILL ELECT EBBA LJUNGERUD AS NEW CEO FOR COMPANY STARTING IN AUGUST 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)