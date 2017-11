Nov 14 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍GROUP SALES UP BY 15.0 PERCENT TO EUR 84.7 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 73.7 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA RISES 23.9 PERCENT TO EUR 12.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 10.2 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT INCREASES 20.3 PERCENT TO EUR 6.1 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 5.1 MILLION)​

* ‍REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST CONFIRMED FOR WHOLE FISCAL YEAR​