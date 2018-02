Feb 2 (Reuters) - PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC :

* ‍CHAIRMAN, BOB DENCH, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD​

* ‍DENCH WILL JOIN CO-OPERATIVE BANK AS ITS CHAIRMAN ON 14 MARCH, WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF PARAGON UNTIL HIS SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED​