Nov 8 (Reuters) - PARAGON ID (ASK):

* PARAGON ID (ASK) EXTENDS ITS STRATEGIC CONTRACT WITH UK RAILWAY OPERATORS

* TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WORTH GBP 14 MILLION WITH RAIL DELIVERY GROUP (RDG)‍​

TO ‍CONTINUE TO SUPPLY ALL MAGNETIC TICKETS FOR RDG UNTIL 2020​