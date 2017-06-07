FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reports confirmation of restructuring plan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 7, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reports confirmation of restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore announces confirmation of restructuring plan

* Paragon Offshore announces confirmation of restructuring plan

* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon is planning for its emergence from chapter 11 in early july

* Paragon Offshore Plc - ‍in confirming plan, bankruptcy court overruled all objections raised at confirmation​

* Paragon Offshore - ‍under consensual plan, co's existing equity will be deemed worthless

* Paragon Offshore-bankruptcy court approved co's consensual plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code that co announced on may 2

* Paragon Offshore Plc - ‍under consensual plan, company's secured creditors and unsecured bondholders will receive equity in a new reorganized parent co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.