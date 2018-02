Feb 27 (Reuters) - Paramount Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY ‍REV 239.7 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 24.7 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 179.7 MILLION RGT ; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 30.3 MILLION RGT ‍​

* ‍ANNOUNCES SINGLE TIER SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 7.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE​‍​