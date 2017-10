Oct 2 (Reuters) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

* Paramount Gold Nevada announces public offering of common stock

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp says ‍intends to sell, on private placement basis, up to 1.8 million shares of common stock to FCMI parent co.​

* Paramount Gold Nevada says ‍proceeds from public offering,private placement will be used to complete pre-feasibility study on grassy mountain project​