BRIEF-Paramount Pictures and Hasbro teams up to produce content

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc

* Paramount Pictures and Hasbro to produce and distribute live action and animated content under five year exclusive relationship

* Hasbro Inc - ‍co, Paramount Pictures will be teaming up to produce and distribute content based on Hasbro brands, as well as original stories​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍terms of relationship are not being disclosed​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍ Paramount and Hasbro will also collaborate on television programming​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍companies will collaborate on live action and animated films​