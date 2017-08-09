FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue c$45.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$53.9 million

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍sales volumes averaged approximately 22,000 boe/d in June and 27,000 boe/d in July​

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.33

* Qtrly net income per share $0.42

* Paramount Resources - ‍sales volumes in August 2017 will be impacted by scheduled outages at third-party facility and third-party natural gas pipeline​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.