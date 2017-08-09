FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue c$45.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$53.9 million

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍sales volumes averaged approximately 22,000 boe/d in June and 27,000 boe/d in July​

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.33

* Qtrly net income per share $0.42

* Paramount Resources - ‍sales volumes in August 2017 will be impacted by scheduled outages at third-party facility and third-party natural gas pipeline​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.