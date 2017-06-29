BRIEF-Paratek Pharma Inc says co and Paratek Pharma LLC entered into amendment No. 3 to loan and security agreement

June 29 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek pharmaceuticals inc - on june 27, co and paratek pharma, llc entered into amendment no. 3 to loan and security agreement dated sept. 30, 2015

* Paratek pharmaceuticals inc - amendment increased amount that company may borrow by $10.0 million, from up to $50.0 million to up to $60.0 million

* Paratek pharmaceuticals- amendment extends date on which co is required to begin making monthly principal installments under loan agreement from jan. 1, 2019, to jan. 1, 2020