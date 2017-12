Dec 26 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM ADDS BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY TO ITS GLOBAL CLOUD PLATFORM

* PARETEUM CORP - ‍COMPLETED DEVELOPMENT ENABLING CO TO ADD SUPPORT OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY TO BILLING AND SETTLEMENT SERVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)