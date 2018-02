Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM AWARDED $1.5 MILLION CONNECTED HOME AND OFFICE PROJECT IN UNITED KINGDOM

* PARETEUM CORP SAYS IT HAS BEEN AWARDED 3-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ITS GLOBAL CLOUD PLATFORM FOR A CONNECTED HOME AND OFFICE PROJECT IN UNITED KINGDOM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: